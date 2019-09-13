Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Bartlett & Co Has Lifted Its Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by $1.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 151,288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, up from 147,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 285,845 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 1.51 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,086 shares to 236,654 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 190,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,345 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier reported 205 shares. Allstate Corp reported 28,430 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 104,660 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,141 shares. 22,292 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Renaissance Lc reported 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cannell Peter B Com holds 5,270 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Ltd has 131,800 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 10,856 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Advsrs Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Advisory Services Networks Llc holds 0.04% or 7,113 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 617,313 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 34,400 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 58,700 were accumulated by Cambrian Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 52,674 shares in its portfolio. 280,000 were reported by Ems Capital Lp. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 192,393 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 60,900 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 820,968 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 2,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).