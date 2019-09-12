Cullen Frost Bankers Boosted Ares Cap Com (ARCC) Stake By $538,934; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Shorts Increased By 61.24%

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Ares Cap Corp Com (ARCC) stake by 57.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 31,702 shares as Ares Cap Corp Com (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 86,559 shares with $1.55M value, up from 54,857 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp Com now has $8.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 329,562 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) had an increase of 61.24% in short interest. HMN's SI was 492,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 61.24% from 305,200 shares previously. With 146,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)'s short sellers to cover HMN's short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 8,760 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) stake by 46,152 shares to 102,231 valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust Nuveen Brc Munic stake by 136,969 shares and now owns 23,645 shares. Kraft Heinz Co Com was reduced too.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6. $3,600 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 2.70% above currents $19.23 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 10,168 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Perkins Coie has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 676 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Guild Mgmt holds 89,560 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 499 shares. Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 349,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 1.16M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 52 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 11,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Natixis Advsr LP reported 1.30M shares stake.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.