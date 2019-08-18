Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cumberland Advisors Has Increased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $379,500

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 7.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 32.64M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 658,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.65M, up from 642,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc reported 0.15% stake. Greenhaven Assoc invested in 8.94% or 4.97 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Serv has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.2% stake. Amer Asset Inc holds 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 10,066 shares. Cls Investments Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,396 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 467,480 shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 29,015 are held by Addison Capital. Hartline Investment holds 0.41% or 15,338 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crossvault Capital Management accumulated 3.08% or 59,054 shares. Private Asset has invested 3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Buckhead Cap Management Limited Com has 1.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,784 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 88,000 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (BNKHF) by 118,000 shares to 998,015 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,365 shares, and cut its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85 million worth of stock. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Gfw X Lp reported 110.81M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Lincoln Natl holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 10,630 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 801,016 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 10,506 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 976,372 shares. 1.02M are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 4.80M shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 117,495 shares. 478,000 are owned by Cidel Asset Management Incorporated. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). New Generation Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.28M shares.

