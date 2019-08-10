Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) Stake by $431,424; Discovery Capital Management Has Lowered Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $6.14 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 23,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 290,980 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 267,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.39 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51M, down from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

