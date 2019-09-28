Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $466,830 as Share Price Declined; Crane Co (CR) Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $666,739

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 8,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 85,995 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 94,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 73,704 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 81,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 229,727 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.52 million shares. Skba Management Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 263,750 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 4,622 shares. 782 are owned by Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Com. Middleton & Ma has invested 1.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar owns 19,748 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.24% or 6,334 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 52,623 shares. Boys Arnold Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 1.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 146,551 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 154,876 shares or 5.27% of all its holdings. 1.43 million were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 6,350 shares to 44,110 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 25,913 shares to 76,366 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

