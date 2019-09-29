Cullen Capital Management Stake in Vermilion Energy (VET) Has Upped by $348,180; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 16,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 46,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 649,176 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Incorporated owns 53,558 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 101,833 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,441 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Heritage Invsts Corporation owns 197,062 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 69,112 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stifel Fin holds 2.81 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Texas-based Doliver LP has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincluden Mngmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 2.06% or 6.17 million shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 4,244 were accumulated by Ckw Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Macquarie Group Ltd has 807,564 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

