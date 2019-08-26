Cullen Capital Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Lifted by $6.89 Million Its Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 519,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.64M, up from 514,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.43. About 3.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $101.9. About 2.20 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 17,790 shares to 46,720 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GLAXF) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati has 1.05M shares. Park Oh owns 2.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 343,277 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 29,197 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 82,938 shares. Whitnell And Co reported 1.42% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.68% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 28,986 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 193,170 shares. 37,729 are held by Hayek Kallen Invest Management. Epoch Prtnrs Inc holds 0.58% or 947,676 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp, Missouri-based fund reported 14,330 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,163 shares. Keystone Planning owns 31,682 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management, California-based fund reported 6,138 shares. 65,986 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Destination Wealth accumulated 0.05% or 6,893 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 8,587 shares. Community Services Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,000 shares. Research Global Investors has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Enterprise Finance Service accumulated 105 shares. 194,935 were reported by Dearborn Limited Co. Guggenheim Lc owns 207,422 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Advisor Partners Limited Liability invested in 7,265 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America accumulated 0.01% or 730 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

