Cullen Capital Management Stake In Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Was Raised; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $304,080 as Stock Value Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 25.72M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 6.23M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF) by 29,910 shares to 190,870 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) by 1,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,412 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mixed Results For Ambev – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,580 shares to 37,260 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.62% or 3.80 million shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 45,566 shares. 176,059 were reported by Granite Investment Llc. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,325 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Private Asset Incorporated holds 0.14% or 9,202 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 186,521 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Westpac Corp invested in 328,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 76,656 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Stonebridge Lc has 1.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 107,698 shares. Mcdonald Cap Ca accumulated 852,631 shares or 5.96% of the stock. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Franklin Res reported 10.00M shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 3,996 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.