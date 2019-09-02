Cullen Capital Management Position in Ppl Corp. (PPL) Decreased by $869,240 as Valuation Declined; As Tjx Cos (TJX) Shares Rose, Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lifted Position

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 127,290 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 155,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79M shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q2 FY20 Results; EPS of $0.62 at High End of Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 94,424 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Coldstream has invested 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pcj Counsel Ltd has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Manufacturers Life Co The owns 4.23 million shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 48,959 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 206,994 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 7.99M shares. 4,800 were reported by Private Advisors Inc. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 1,576 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.26% or 861,005 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Davis R M invested in 867,381 shares. Tyvor Capital Lc reported 266,183 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 5,883 shares. Bangor Bancshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 16,052 were reported by Atria Ltd Com. M&R Capital Management invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 60,177 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability holds 6,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc holds 905,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 3.29M shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 466 shares. Palladium Partners stated it has 12,847 shares. 20,050 are held by Asset Incorporated. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 3.42 million shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,932 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,552 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indo Tambangraya Megah Pt by 650,000 shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $434.91 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.