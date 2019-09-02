Cullen Capital Management Position in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Has Decreased by $8.23 Million; Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 73,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 722,980 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00M, down from 796,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.00M shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 184,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 744,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, down from 928,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 516,852 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $210.72M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.45 million for 42.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

