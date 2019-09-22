Cullen Capital Management Lowered The Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $376,225; Stock Rose; The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holder Vanguard Group Has Raised Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 421,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.02 million, down from 423,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 2.30M shares traded or 86.88% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 794,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 91.21M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 billion, up from 90.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 88,733 shares to 6.02M shares, valued at $200.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 123,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 10.68% or 2.63 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.54% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 15.40 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 4,989 shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 0.18% or 123,000 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 1.1% or 31,208 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Prentiss Smith Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 14,646 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 165,530 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). M&R Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 0.85% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 283,787 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 441,823 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 81,910 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 2,100 shares to 297,230 shares, valued at $51.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 131,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF).