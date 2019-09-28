Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Price Rose While Sfmg Lifted Position by $8.15 Million

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 661,837 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.07 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Trust Na has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Mngmt invested in 1.92% or 123,487 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 13,762 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 3.72% or 521,835 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 40,951 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 74,979 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 435,084 shares. Cohen Capital holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 227,457 shares. Peoples Financial Services has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leisure Cap holds 16,952 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 3.47% or 69,812 shares. Motco has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 222,334 shares. Hartline has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 61,015 shares to 231,600 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) by 18,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 50 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 168,792 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,013 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 15,855 shares. Sei Comm reported 129,279 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Scout Invests, Missouri-based fund reported 676,538 shares. Boys Arnold & Communications holds 0.17% or 10,967 shares. Next Fincl Gru, Texas-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Energy Income Ptnrs Llc holds 0.47% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 253,817 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 19,582 shares. Ent Ser has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 248,925 shares. 823,653 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp. Bartlett Limited Liability owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,248 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Lp.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,864 shares to 87,556 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 18,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,915 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

