Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Holding by $865,400; Mendon Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Independent Bk Group (IBTX)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47M, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 132,686 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 3.35 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug Fails Phase 3 Trial for Treatment of COPD; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ON 17 MARCH 2017, CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (CIRCASSIA) ENTERED INTO A DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION AGREEMENT ( DCA) WITH ASTRAZENECA,; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Circassia 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows; AstraZeneca Increases Stake; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA US FDA APPROVES LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) by 25,200 shares to 82,730 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 41,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,450 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 521,564 shares to 198,833 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).