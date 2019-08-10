Cullen Capital Management Lifted Its Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) Stake by $431,424; Stock Value Declined; Alleghany Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 23,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 290,980 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 267,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.36 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 790 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 280 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,773 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 1,971 shares. Lincoln owns 5,628 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 113,715 shares for 5.87% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg reported 2,775 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 360 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,317 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 5,108 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.06% or 915,144 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd has 1,089 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Oakmont Corp holds 14.83% or 59,139 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 470,991 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Yield Stock Finally a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABB looks to save $500M with reorg, HQ cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABB -3% after Q4 net profit drops 19% – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABB Still Has A Lot To Do And A Lot To Prove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 25, 2019.