Cullen Capital Management Increased At&T (T) Holding; Twin Disc (TWIN) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 22,055 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.82 million shares with $57.18 million value, up from 1.80 million last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $255.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 21.20M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 19 reduced and sold stock positions in Twin Disc Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.43 million shares, up from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Twin Disc Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stake by 56,900 shares to 91,000 valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) stake by 14,930 shares and now owns 809,785 shares. Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.12% above currents $34.91 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3500 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 22,477 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.67 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 9,932 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc owns 69,452 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Limited reported 131,915 shares stake. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability owns 20,465 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loeb Partners Corporation accumulated 2,245 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.68% or 30,647 shares in its portfolio. Hills Financial Bank And Trust Communications holds 0.09% or 10,809 shares. 101,737 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 12.81 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital has 0.95% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,537 shares. 10,097 were reported by Advisors Ok. Trustco Comml Bank N Y accumulated 40,855 shares or 1.44% of the stock.

The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 23,067 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) has declined 52.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated for 367,584 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 242,975 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.85% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 482,554 shares.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.12 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.