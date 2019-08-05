Cullen Capital Management Holds Stake in Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB); As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Share Price Rose, Holder Weber Alan W Decreased Its Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 23,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 290,980 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 267,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 2.93M shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 3.12M shares traded or 121.33% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Receives $11.2 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 503,378 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 88,200 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 82,417 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 659,444 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 215 shares. 121,153 were accumulated by Macquarie Group. Paradigm Cap Management Inc New York stated it has 1.50 million shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 9,200 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.09 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). American Intll Group Inc Inc owns 56,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 19,271 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 17,790 shares to 46,720 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 129,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).