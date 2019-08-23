Cullen Capital Management Holding in Vermilion Energy (VET) Trimmed by $426,960 as Share Value Declined; Belden (BDC) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.42 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 876,664 shares traded or 53.39% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE)

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (BDC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 45,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 222,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 267,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 375,852 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Belden Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDC); 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares to 93,150 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 5,157 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Company owns 222,200 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested in 1.26% or 69,212 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,699 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 45,216 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc stated it has 137,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 400,276 were accumulated by Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Company. 49,561 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ameritas Inv owns 14,924 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 16,895 shares in its portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

