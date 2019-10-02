Cullen Capital Management Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lowered by $946,560; Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Market Valuation Declined While Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut by $459,856 Its Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 48,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 54,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 276,272 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 385,725 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.02 million, down from 390,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $229.24. About 1.43M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold LECO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 46.30 million shares or 4.20% more from 44.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 1,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Management Incorporated holds 11,210 shares. First LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 57,579 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 2.39 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 84,738 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 159,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 628,519 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 42,621 shares. 11,066 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 60 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 111,747 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 113,800 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $80.39 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 39,429 shares to 385,698 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 14,588 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.25% or 6,650 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.22% or 34,271 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wright Investors Ser accumulated 14,482 shares. 1,401 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Inv Management. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,479 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.16% or 33,857 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Td Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Essex Fin owns 3,894 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.35% or 61,236 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Gp Limited Liability Company has 2,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.