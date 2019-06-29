Cullen Capital Management Holding In Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Was Has Increased; Bright Rock Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Cut by $7.14 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 20.77M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

