Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Position By $1.10 Million; Ing Investments Distributor Has 1 Sentiment

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stake by 35.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 61,015 shares as Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 231,600 shares with $4.21M value, up from 170,585 last quarter. Manulife Financial Corp. now has $35.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 401,771 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67

Ing Investments Distributor LLC (IRR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 0.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 8 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 8 sold and reduced their holdings in Ing Investments Distributor LLC. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.41 million shares, down from 3.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing Investments Distributor LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) stake by 118,570 shares to 691,215 valued at $32.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,260 shares and now owns 524,835 shares. Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) was reduced too.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $84.73 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.053 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 104,247 shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.