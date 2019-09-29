Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (DEO) by $344,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Boosted Its Stake

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 144,318 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 117,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.25 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (DEO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 346,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.64 million, up from 344,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 333,562 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video)

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Corporation Of Canda (PWCDF) by 14,540 shares to 16,505 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,190 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership owns 177,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 45,066 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Sei Investments accumulated 86,260 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 214,804 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 8,937 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.08% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). First Trust Lp reported 0.21% stake. Weiss Multi accumulated 112,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. D E Shaw Co has 1.90M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 478 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 101,900 shares. Art Limited Liability owns 21,530 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 104,967 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62.50 million activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 33,336 shares to 28,182 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 169,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,214 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).