Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Holding by $865,400 as Share Price Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Newport Asia Lifted Its Holding by $70.96 Million as Shares Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 883,682 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – TERRANOVA TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A -SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EARNS $30 MLN LICENSE FEE FOR IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L RX; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.28 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24,520 shares to 900,730 shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 34,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).

