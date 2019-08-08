Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) as Share Price Rose; As Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Stake by $2.10 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) by 157.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 10,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 16,665 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 6,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.08. About 386,422 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 47.90M shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 42,280 shares to 541,720 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. by 56,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,000 shares, and cut its stake in Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 336,506 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $197.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 95,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,401 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).