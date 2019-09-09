Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $1.56 Million; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Sprott Lowered Stake

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 308,143 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 658,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.65 million, up from 642,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 7.54M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video)

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 242,887 shares to 875,934 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.26 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 7,183 shares. Muhlenkamp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 247,669 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 81,673 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 34,100 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 93,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 346,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.37% or 601,169 shares. Captrust Finance owns 1,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 149,803 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 20,664 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 49,609 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Stewart Patten Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 245,070 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birinyi Associates invested in 1.61% or 37,062 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 12,881 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division has 227,895 shares. Cape Ann Bancorp stated it has 11,393 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 64,610 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 13,304 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 7,493 shares. Alleghany De owns 1.00M shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance has 160,715 shares. 14,236 were accumulated by Maple Mgmt. The Tennessee-based Patten has invested 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opap Sa (GRKZF) by 129,300 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (SNYNF) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Se.

