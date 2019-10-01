Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Its Bce (BCE) Stake; Drw Securities Has Lowered Holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) as Stock Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 18,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.40M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.41 lastly. It is up 6.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 8.33 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.65 million, down from 10.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 3.71M shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC LLOY.L CEO SAYS UK ECONOMY CONTINUES TO BE RESILIENT, BENEFITING FROM LOW UNEMPLOYMENT AND CONTINUED GDP GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS TO ELIMINATE 305 JOBS ACROSS UK BRANCH NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’ AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORG; 24/05/2018 – Investors attack Britain’s Lloyds Bank over mistreatment of customers; 08/05/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN – INFORMS LLOYDS BANKING IT DOES NOT AGREE MERGER WITH ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT WAS IN MATERIAL COMPETITION IN U.K. WITH LBG; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 08/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Disputes Lloyds’s Termination of Asset Management Deal; 24/04/2018 – Lloyds Looks to Convert Underlying Strength to Profit — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – TSB snubbed Lloyds help in fixing £50m IT debacle; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds Chairman Disappointed With Some Voting Against Pay Report

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 350,700 shares to 686,800 shares, valued at $128.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Euro Fl E (EUFN) by 80,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7,735 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $43.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. by 54,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,030 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX).

