Cullen Capital Management Has Raised British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) Position; Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avon Products has $4.7500 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4.15’s average target is -2.12% below currents $4.24 stock price. Avon Products had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by DA Davidson. See Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) latest ratings:

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) stake by 87.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 34,250 shares as British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 73,375 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 39,125 last quarter. British American Tobacco Plc ( now has $80.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 1.19 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Avon Products, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 24.02 million are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 385,001 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 90,623 shares. Axa reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). D E Shaw holds 3.34M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 149,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 180,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 1.39M are held by Spark Inv Ltd Co. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,224 shares. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gotham Asset Lc reported 399,102 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 400 shares.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Fund Comments on Avon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avon jumps 15.2% as Natura confirms all-stock buyout (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 3.30 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Allianz Se stake by 1,710 shares to 24,145 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) stake by 42,280 shares and now owns 541,720 shares. Opap Sa (GRKZF) was reduced too.