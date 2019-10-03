Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Position; West Coast Financial Increases Holding in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO)

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 142.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 59,466 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 24,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.7. About 17,717 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 30,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 20,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 2.44M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 38,836 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank accumulated 0.23% or 25,633 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc accumulated 88,852 shares. First American Bankshares has 67,529 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Vident Advisory Limited Co holds 11,681 shares. 80,910 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Mcrae Cap stated it has 185,926 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 14,225 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt stated it has 50,350 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 140,872 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 3,380 shares to 2,410 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 9,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,615 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares to 20,366 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,376 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).