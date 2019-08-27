Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Holding by $883,850 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Upped Mylan Nv F (MYL) Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.55M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – MYLAN LABS LTD – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 March 22, 2018

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 94,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 110,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 738,364 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,670 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 26,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,565 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 115,438 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares to 87,965 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,895 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).