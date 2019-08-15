Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Stake; Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 129,205 shares as Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 400,400 shares with $51.96 million value, down from 529,605 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co. now has $106.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 3.25 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Among 3 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fitbit has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $6.50's average target is 124.14% above currents $2.9 stock price. Fitbit had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

01/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $4.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $6.0000 5.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,950 shares to 295,130 valued at $61.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) stake by 23,968 shares and now owns 290,980 shares. Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) was raised too.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. On Monday, July 15 Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 185 shares. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35 million worth of stock or 200,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 5,635 were reported by Wms Prns Ltd Liability. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 600 shares. Prescott Gp Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 2.27 million shares. Chemung Canal Trust has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sigma Counselors Inc has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,882 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 5,289 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 45,990 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 678,819 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A holds 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 232 shares. Montecito National Bank owns 15,202 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,060 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 20.35% above currents $110.62 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Friday, March 1 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $129 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company has market cap of $749.20 million. The firm offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch.

The stock decreased 6.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 7.34M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 26.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 02/05/2018 – Fitbit Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$295M; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG JOINED EFFECTIVE MARCH 14, 2018; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK & CARD ISSUERS; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 07/05/2018 – Fitbit Announces Health Partner Apps and Clock Faces Aimed to Improve Condition Management and Overall Health; 02/05/2018 – Fitbit 1Q Rev $247.9M; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – FITBIT REITERATES YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $1.5B; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit launches fitness tracker for kids and female-focused watch; 07/05/2018 – FITBIT REPORTS HEALTH PARTNER APPS, NEW CLOCK FACES