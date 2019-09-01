Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake by $1.45 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Cut by $9.41 Million Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 24,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 900,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.37 million, up from 876,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mmc Norilsk Nickel Pjsc (Adr) by 123,565 shares to 676,570 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bae Systems Plc (BAESF) by 197,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,445 shares, and cut its stake in Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Lc owns 11,873 shares. Pension Service owns 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 583,178 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 0.19% or 97,643 shares. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.13% or 18,508 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.43% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Thomasville National Bank reported 174,909 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 15,215 shares. Argent Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.20M shares. Cullinan Associate owns 142,680 shares. Washington Inc reported 21,315 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 4,357 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 4,259 shares. Texas Yale holds 18,284 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,256 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.