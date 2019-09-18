Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake; MOJO ORGANICS (MOJO) Shorts Increased By 1150%

MOJO ORGANICS INC (OTCMKTS:MOJO) had an increase of 1150% in short interest. MOJO’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1150% from 200 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 1 days are for MOJO ORGANICS INC (OTCMKTS:MOJO)’s short sellers to cover MOJO’s short positions. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 3,685 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 545,405 shares with $67.87 million value, up from 541,720 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $235.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

More notable recent MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOJO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can iQiyi Stock Get Its Mojo Back? – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wirecard: Much Ado About Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOJO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Competition Is Closing In on Tesla and TSLA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Geely Is Poster Child For Buy When There Is Blood On The Streets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

MOJO Organics, Inc. engages in the product development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $6.00 million. It produces MOJO Naturals pure coconut water, coconut water + peach mango juice, and coconut water + pineapple juice. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF) stake by 22,510 shares to 168,360 valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) stake by 11,875 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.01% above currents $123.89 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.