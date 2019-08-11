Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding By $449,520; MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (MAWHF) Shorts Decreased By 19.79%

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) had a decrease of 19.79% in short interest. MAWHF’s SI was 11.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.79% from 13.81M shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 5275 days are for MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MAWHF)’s short sellers to cover MAWHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4145 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 9,365 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.08M shares with $52.16M value, up from 1.07M last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. now has $204.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products , Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products divisions. It has a 8.82 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Insurance holds 1.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 75,000 shares. Hennessy Inc reported 115,400 shares stake. Haverford Communication invested in 164,505 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 1.05% stake. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6.34M shares. City has invested 0.87% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 8.11M shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,897 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Main Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.36% or 23,500 shares. The California-based Mcdonald Capital Invsts Inc Ca has invested 7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Loeb Ptnrs Corporation stated it has 121 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4600 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GLAXF) stake by 65,000 shares to 235,230 valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF) stake by 98,035 shares and now owns 122,100 shares. Welltower Inc. was reduced too.