Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Its Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) Holding by $427,750; Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Holding by $341,451

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 724,231 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 218,187 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 9,130 shares to 32,350 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,805 shares, and cut its stake in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF).

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Power The Purpose Of A Corporation – Forbes” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.86M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.