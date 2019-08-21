Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) by $431,424 as Stock Value Declined; Argent Trust Company Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Increased

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 8,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 78,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 70,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.91M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 23,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 290,980 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 267,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 589,972 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares to 147,709 shares, valued at $28.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,901 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) by 3,700 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,805 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).