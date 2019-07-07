Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Its Archer (ADM) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Focused Wealth Management Raised by $500,490 Its Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 30.27M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 25,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,978 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 96,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.46M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. On Monday, April 29 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNYNF) by 8,075 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,585 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares to 104,067 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,513 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.