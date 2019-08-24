Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $3.09 Million; Oxbow Advisors Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Increased by $922,225

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 58,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.41 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Spons Adr Repstg Reg (NSRGY) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,619 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 26,090 shares to 347,565 shares, valued at $63.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 41,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

