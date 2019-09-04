Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake; Last Week Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Coverage

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 541,720 shares with $66.73 million value, down from 584,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $222.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 4.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33's average target is 2.48% above currents $10.08 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Wednesday, March 13 with "Hold" rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has "Hold" rating and $10 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with "Hold" on Tuesday, March 19.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 15,440 shares to 658,370 valued at $66.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc. stake by 16,897 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 21.20% above currents $117.25 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl Serv Corp has 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 389,202 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 56,180 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 1.82% or 79,280 shares. Georgia-based Capital Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Republic Investment owns 1.67M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa holds 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,754 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.79% stake. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Girard Prns Limited holds 0.61% or 26,375 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd reported 0.6% stake. Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 427,559 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr reported 23,753 shares. Pettee Inc holds 20,904 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.51 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 8.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 3.65 million shares traded or 155.50% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $274.86 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.