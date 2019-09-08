Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Position by $865,400; Market Valuation Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lifted Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.89M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q REV. 1.5B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, AND ASTRAZENECA FORM STRATEGIC PACT; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Submits Drugs for Approval in U.S., Europe; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 19,319 shares to 3,353 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 1.83% or 664,959 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y accumulated 40,855 shares. 317,705 were reported by Gradient Ltd Com. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,706 shares. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.38% or 449,616 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.68% or 30,647 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 0.33% or 36,228 shares. 142,859 are owned by Haverford Trust. Coldstream Management owns 106,196 shares. Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Advisors Limited Com holds 2.53% or 393,556 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Selway Asset holds 2.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 98,463 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 69,947 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Services has invested 1.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 23.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,055 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 36,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).