Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Holding by $865,400; Now (DNOW) Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 679,925 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 3.22M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – WILL NOW ANALYSE COMPLETE DATA SETS FROM GALATHEA AND TERRANOVA TRIALS TO FURTHER UNDERSTAND THESE RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 09/04/2018 – Owlstone-AstraZeneca Collaboration Will Explore Use of Breath Biopsy to Identify Novel Biomarkers to Enable Personalized Medicine Applications; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 05/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca made ‘secret’ payments to doctors; Ohio removes gags from pharmacists

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.79 million for 37.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 342,830 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 77 shares. Duncker Streett & Company Inc has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Osborne Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.07% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 392,282 shares. American Century Cos reported 489,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 172,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 20,778 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Incorporated reported 21,002 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,778 shares. Brandywine Ltd accumulated 334,822 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 15,472 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 18,127 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) by 7,375 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $63.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 36,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Engie (GDSZF).

