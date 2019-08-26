Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Its Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) Position as Share Value Declined; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Decreased Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 8,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 14,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 23,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 499,861 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 55,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 114,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 169,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.97M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 17,520 shares to 479,866 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 55,513 shares. 135,657 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 717,000 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 558,818 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.15 million shares. Signaturefd reported 0.01% stake. Adelante Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.59% or 444,992 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group holds 283,897 shares. 4,800 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Liability. Whitnell & Company holds 0.07% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 356,169 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 52,721 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Parkside Bank And has 145 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares to 93,150 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).