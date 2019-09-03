Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by $16.67 Million; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $370,174; Market Valuation Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 129,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 400,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.96 million, down from 529,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, up from 78,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares to 93,150 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 36,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,419 shares to 173,436 shares, valued at $32.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,938 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).