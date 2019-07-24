Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Its Hcp (HCP) Holding by $543,120 as Valuation Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Its Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 2.34M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 31.50 million shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $208.97M for 18.58 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.