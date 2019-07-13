Cullen Capital Management Has Cut By $851,010 Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 809,785 shares with $46.51M value, down from 824,715 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $92.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold stock positions in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Willis Lease Finance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Chubb Ltd. stake by 10,210 shares to 493,151 valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) stake by 25,200 shares and now owns 82,730 shares. Engie (GDSZF) was raised too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 472,237 shares. Maine-based Portland Ltd has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Regions Fincl, Alabama-based fund reported 219,404 shares. Kwmg invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grimes Inc accumulated 8,387 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com invested in 300 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 23,059 shares. Botty Investors Limited invested in 0.93% or 53,277 shares. Ashfield Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Efg Asset (Americas) has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Archon Prns Ltd Co holds 0.97% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 79,910 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,358 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel owns 3,700 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $22,436 activity.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 8,787 shares traded. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has risen 73.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 13/03/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 4Q Rev $63.2M; 13/03/2018 Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports 50% Growth in Annual Pre-Tax Profit to $36.0 Million; 04/05/2018 – The Long Trip Up Chicago’s Willis Tower Will Soon Be Much Faster; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 18/05/2018 – DE LA RUE PLC – WILLIS WAS CFO OF PREMIER FARNELL, BEFORE THAT FINANCIAL CONTROLLER OF PELICAN ROUGE AND AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Willis Lease Finance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLFC); 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Blankenship wears Willis hat; Jenkins, Morrisey attack each other in WSAZ debate; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 13/03/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 4Q EPS $6.75; 05/04/2018 – Karrie Willis Named United Language Group Chief Operating Officer

More notable recent Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Willis Lease signs ConstantAccessâ„¢ agreement with major European Airline – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Annual Pre-tax Profit of $56.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.