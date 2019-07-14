Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Rose; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 198,365 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LOAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan-Kettering to form cancer-centers joint venture; 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – CAFC: MERIDIAN ENGINEERING COMPANY v. US [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1584 – 2018-03-20; 15/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic Explore Partnership To Enhance Behavioral Health in Tri-State Area; 11/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center to open at Meridian; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – APRIL 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 123% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 519,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.64M, up from 514,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 4,000 shares to 154,100 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,310 shares, and cut its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Mgmt reported 2.47% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 258,930 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co has 1.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 230,418 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 84,740 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Old Republic Corp owns 281,800 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 6.6% stake. Wright Investors invested in 0.3% or 5,226 shares. Becker Capital holds 1.62% or 312,693 shares in its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability accumulated 2,750 shares. 7,920 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Bailard has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 211,448 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital has invested 1.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $4.26 million for 28.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. $57,015 worth of stock was bought by PHILLIPS DAVID on Friday, May 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Anderson James M., worth $56,855.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 50,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 62,926 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. 81,165 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Invesco owns 487,891 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 38,801 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 495,572 shares. Lpl Financial stated it has 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Moreover, Zebra Limited has 0.11% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 11,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest stated it has 20,600 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 195,972 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 93 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group holds 35,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 65,580 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 8,772 shares to 74,079 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 25,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).