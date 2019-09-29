Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $4.33 Million; Shares Declined; Caxton Raised Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 131,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.94M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 6,804 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

