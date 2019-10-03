Cullen Capital Management Decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $341,380; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Decreased Holding by $341,352

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102.73. About 706,683 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 1,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, down from 58,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $267.57. About 2.51M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $4.22M were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.12 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Llc holds 70,631 shares. 4,952 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Baskin Fincl Services Incorporated holds 862 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. St Germain D J stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10 accumulated 0.07% or 1,233 shares. 800 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,110 were accumulated by Peddock Advisors Ltd. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 1.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Mgmt holds 1.61% or 3,750 shares. Kessler Investment Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 239 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 7,195 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Motco reported 742 shares stake.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 24,847 shares to 65,044 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64 million for 14.93 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 16,802 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 26,012 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.03% or 854,069 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Svcs accumulated 138 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ftb Incorporated holds 0% or 251 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 162,086 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 600 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 27,372 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Manchester Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Amer Gp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Limited Partnership invested in 472,751 shares or 0.36% of the stock.