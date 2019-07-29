Cullen Capital Management Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $8.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose; 683 Capital Management Upped Holding in Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47M, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 629,748 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.34M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.82 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 7,525 shares to 872,176 shares, valued at $83.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc by 275,025 shares to 569,087 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..