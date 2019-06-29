Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) by $993,780 as Shares Declined; Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $3.44 Million as Stock Price Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 9,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,030 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 55,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 169,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.66 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 30,770 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 41,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,450 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

