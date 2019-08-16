Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Stake by $16.67 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Shares Rose, Condor Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 129,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 400,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.96 million, down from 529,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 3.84 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 10/05/2018 – Steward Health Care Announces Exclusive Partnership With Soccer Legend Kristine Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 10/05/2018 – Inside INdiana Business: BREAKING: Eli Lilly acquires California-based ARMO BioSciences in a $1.6 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $23.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.52. About 383,236 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 16,897 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $74.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 0.22% or 205,637 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Bancorp Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 88,807 shares. Moreover, Hightower Lta has 1.47% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 88,052 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Moreover, Montag A & Associates has 0.74% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Citizens Commercial Bank & invested in 0.19% or 12,878 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sei accumulated 604,321 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Commerce reported 3,545 shares. National Bank invested in 0.15% or 97,780 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,680 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP invested in 8.68% or 327,370 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 13,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & invested in 15,063 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 13,533 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Charter Tru invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 2,417 shares. Markel Corp holds 0.39% or 298,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 71,894 shares. Natixis Lp has invested 0.11% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.