Cullen Capital Management Decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake By $5.20 Million; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, February 22. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AMC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. M Partners maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Thursday, August 1 report. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 541,720 shares with $66.73M value, down from 584,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $232.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 22,055 shares to 1.82M valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) stake by 7,525 shares and now owns 872,176 shares. Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) was raised too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,870 shares. First Personal Serv invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 261,099 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 382,170 shares. The New York-based Epoch Invest Prns has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc has 51,753 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,081 shares. 2,886 were reported by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Provident has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kdi Limited Liability Company holds 13,232 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML weighs in on AMC Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Call Options Red-Hot After Analyst Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 3.53 million shares traded or 33.22% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – AMC Expects to Open Its First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC – AMC BOARD DOES EXPECT TO SELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN FROM WITHIN ITS RANKS SHORTLY; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN